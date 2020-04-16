Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.37. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,763,540 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.55 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $161.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$168.86 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.