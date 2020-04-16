BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.41

BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and traded as low as $35.03. BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 213,385 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.12.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products, life-saving intravenous fluids, therapeutic nutrition products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, muscloskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, oral contraceptive, anti-histamine, anti-fibrinolytic, women's health, and other products.

