Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Baron Oil PLC (LON:BOIL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Baron Oil shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 24,502,011 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Baron Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baron Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.