Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.37. Civeo shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 433,129 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVEO shares. ValuEngine cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.75.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Civeo had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 53,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $64,749.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 441,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Lambert bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,919,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Civeo by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,719,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 1,028,498 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its position in Civeo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 730,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Civeo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,618,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 486,873 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

