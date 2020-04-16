Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.37. Civeo shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 433,129 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVEO shares. ValuEngine cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.75.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Civeo had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 53,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $64,749.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 441,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Lambert bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,919,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Civeo by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,719,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 1,028,498 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its position in Civeo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 730,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Civeo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,618,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 486,873 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

