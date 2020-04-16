Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.00

Plexus Holdings PLC (LON:POS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and traded as low as $14.00. Plexus shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 17,850 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.05.

Plexus (LON:POS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (2.75) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Holdings PLC will post 309.999991 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides oil and gas engineering services. The Company is engaged in marketing a friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads and connectors, named POS-GRIP. The Company is involved in the sale of its POS-GRIP technology and associated products; the rental of wellheads utilizing the POS-GRIP technology, and service, including assisting with the commissioning and on-going service requirements of its equipment.

