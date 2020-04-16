AA (LON:AA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.94

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and traded as low as $20.05. AA shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 19,472,342 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on AA from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AA from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.75 ($0.97).

Get AA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $134.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.87.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.