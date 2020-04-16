Matrix Composites & Engineering (ASX:MCE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited (ASX:MCE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.22. Matrix Composites & Engineering shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 27,302 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24.

Matrix Composites & Engineering Company Profile (ASX:MCE)

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered products and services for the energy sector worldwide. It offers riser buoyancy systems, including Longitudinal Groove System; conventional riser buoyancy systems; Nautilus riser protection; and marine riser management, maintenance, and rental services, as well as buoyancy system testing services, such as hydrostatic testing, function and fit-up testing, riser joint stack testing, and displacement testing.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Composites & Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Composites & Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.