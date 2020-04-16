ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.83

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $0.23. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 3,691,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

