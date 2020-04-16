Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.83

Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.83 ($1.30) and last traded at A$1.77 ($1.26), with a volume of 15603103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.75 ($1.24).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -354.00.

About Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt, which covers an area of 6,000 square kilometers located to the east of Laverton in Western Australia.

