ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.76

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $3.64. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.