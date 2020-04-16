Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ESES) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,648 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESES)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

