Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ESES) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,648 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESES)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.