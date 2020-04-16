Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $9.44. Algoma Central shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 4,560 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$168.99 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

