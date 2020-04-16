London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.24

London & Associated Properties plc (LON:LAS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and traded as low as $17.96. London & Associated Properties shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.70.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile (LON:LAS)

London & Associated Properties PLC (LAP) is engaged in property investment and development, as well as investment in joint ventures and an associated company, Bisichi Mining PLC (Bisichi). The Company invests in the United Kingdom shopping centers and retail property whilst also manages property assets for institutional clients.

