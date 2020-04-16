Infigen Energy (ASX:IFN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Infigen Energy Ltd (ASX:IFN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.50. Infigen Energy shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,075,186 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $476.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80.

Infigen Energy Company Profile (ASX:IFN)

Infigen Energy Limited develops, owns, and operates renewable energy generation assets in Australia. It has 557 megawatts of installed generation capacity in New South Wales, South Australia, and Western Australia. The company's development pipeline comprises approximately 1,100 megawatts of wind and solar projects in Australia.

