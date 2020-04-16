Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $718.33

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (CA) (OTCMKTS:FMCB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $718.33 and traded as low as $675.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $675.00, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $718.33 and its 200 day moving average is $761.43.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides a range of banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in the mid Central Valley of California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.