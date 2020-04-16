iSelect (ASX:ISU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iSelect Ltd (ASX:ISU)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.22. iSelect shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 154,782 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About iSelect (ASX:ISU)

iSelect Limited provides online comparison and expert advisory services of insurance, utilities, and personal financial products in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Health, Life and General Insurance, and Energy and Telecommunications. It compares and sells private health insurance, life, car, pet, travel, and home and contents insurance; and broadband, mobile phones and plans, energy, home loans, and personal finance products.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Receive News & Ratings for iSelect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSelect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trend Micro Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.79
Trend Micro Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.79
Dundee Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88
Dundee Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88
China Ceramics Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43
China Ceramics Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43
Hot Mama’s Foods Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Hot Mama’s Foods Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02
FONU2 Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
FONU2 Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report