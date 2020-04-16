iSelect (ASX:ISU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

iSelect Ltd (ASX:ISU)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.22. iSelect shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 154,782 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About iSelect (ASX:ISU)

iSelect Limited provides online comparison and expert advisory services of insurance, utilities, and personal financial products in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Health, Life and General Insurance, and Energy and Telecommunications. It compares and sells private health insurance, life, car, pet, travel, and home and contents insurance; and broadband, mobile phones and plans, energy, home loans, and personal finance products.

