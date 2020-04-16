Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $69.03

Shares of Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and traded as low as $59.50. Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 128,936 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

