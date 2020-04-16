6 Meridian Acquires 197 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $419.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.80. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $263.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $7,661,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $896,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,044 shares of company stock worth $25,763,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.23.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

