7,785 Shares in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.