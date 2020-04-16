Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.11% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

