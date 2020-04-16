6 Meridian Raises Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $24,567,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 930,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,378 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

