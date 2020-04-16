6 Meridian Invests $601,000 in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,281,000 after acquiring an additional 231,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,402,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,999,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,827,000 after acquiring an additional 164,615 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after acquiring an additional 113,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,255 shares of company stock valued at $813,013. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $212.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.61. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.87.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

