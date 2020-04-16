6 Meridian Invests $604,000 in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

6 Meridian bought a new position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. 6 Meridian owned about 0.06% of PC Connection at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PC Connection by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PC Connection by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in PC Connection by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $39.00 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNXN shares. Sidoti dropped their price target on PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

