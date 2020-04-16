117,368 Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 117,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

NYSE:EDD opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

