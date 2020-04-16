6 Meridian Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $3,774,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 89.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $478,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $132.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.78. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

