8,552 Shares in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.