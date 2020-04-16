6 Meridian Cuts Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

6 Meridian reduced its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after buying an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 13,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $668,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

