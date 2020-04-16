6 Meridian Makes New Investment in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CY shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

NASDAQ CY opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.