6 Meridian Acquires 1,415 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in General Mills were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $1,945,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,497.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,376. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.05 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.72.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

