6 Meridian Has $644,000 Stock Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.05% of LTC Properties worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $502,175,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 58,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

In related news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LTC opened at $35.11 on Thursday. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.