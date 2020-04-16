6 Meridian Raises Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Evergy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Evergy by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,247,000 after acquiring an additional 738,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,566,000 after acquiring an additional 433,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after acquiring an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

