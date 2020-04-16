6 Meridian Raises Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 142.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 146,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

STC opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.87. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 5,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $235,439.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $991,404.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $76,988.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,191.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,644 and sold 5,772 shares valued at $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

