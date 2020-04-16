Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Clorox were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $184,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after acquiring an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 422,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after acquiring an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $195.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.60. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

