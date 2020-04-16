Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on XP (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,813 call options on the company. This is an increase of 350% compared to the typical volume of 1,514 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XP in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get XP alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of XP stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. XP has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $43.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.