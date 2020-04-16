Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,250 ($29.60). Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,926 ($25.34) to GBX 1,658 ($21.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Smith & Nephew to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,844 ($24.26).

SN opened at GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,721.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61).

In related news, insider Roland Diggelmann purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £85,440 ($112,391.48). Also, insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total value of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

