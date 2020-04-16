Hilton Grand Vacations Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 890 call options on the company. This is an increase of 601% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

