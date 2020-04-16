Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.08.

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $708.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.