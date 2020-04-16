Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Arthur J Gallagher & Co Call Options (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,340 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,571% compared to the average volume of 140 call options.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 34,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 309,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.