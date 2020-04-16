Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,372.15 ($18.05).

A number of research firms recently commented on SSE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SSE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,390 ($18.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,488 ($19.57) to GBX 1,498 ($19.71) in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,212 ($15.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,324.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,380.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40).

In other news, insider Melanie Smith bought 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

