Taubman Centers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,017 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the average daily volume of 1,327 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period.

Shares of TCO opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of -0.09. Taubman Centers has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.78%.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

