Rambus Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,034 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 679% compared to the average daily volume of 261 call options.

Rambus stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Rambus has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.66.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $340,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $504,628. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Rambus by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.