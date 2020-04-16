Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Cut to GBX 275

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price (down from GBX 320 ($4.21)) on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Rotork to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 284.09 ($3.74).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Rotork will post 1375.3407832 earnings per share for the current year.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

