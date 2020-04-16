Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target Cut to GBX 275

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price (down from GBX 320 ($4.21)) on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Rotork to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 284.09 ($3.74).
Rotork stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85.
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.
