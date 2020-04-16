Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,035 ($13.61) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 700 ($9.21). Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,102.91 ($14.51).

PNN opened at GBX 1,098.50 ($14.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,072.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,005.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.91).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

