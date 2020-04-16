Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Shares of PHAR stock opened at GBX 14.92 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 78 ($1.03).

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.