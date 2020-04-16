Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of PHAR stock opened at GBX 14.92 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 78 ($1.03).

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

