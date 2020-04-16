NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NEXT to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut NEXT to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,800 ($89.45) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,144.83 ($80.83).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 4,534 ($59.64) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,750.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,282.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.