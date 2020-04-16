Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSLH. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 544 ($7.16).

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 608.50 ($8.00) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 649.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 744.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 505 ($6.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 876 ($11.52).

In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Also, insider Martyn Coffey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £19,380 ($25,493.29). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,768 in the last ninety days.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.