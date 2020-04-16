IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Cut to GBX 955

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,140 ($15.00) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,038.93 ($13.67).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 777 ($10.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 831.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,031.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41 shares of company stock valued at $38,052.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

