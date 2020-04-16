Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 760 ($10.00). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective (up previously from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 698.58 ($9.19).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 589.58 ($7.76) on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 649.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 716.51.

In other news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total value of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

