Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.65.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $284.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,240.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.32 and a 200-day moving average of $274.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.