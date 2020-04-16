Zacks: Analysts Expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.90 Million

Analysts predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce $392.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.50 million and the lowest is $388.30 million. Daseke posted sales of $433.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSKE shares. ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 623,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Daseke by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 89,697 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Daseke by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.